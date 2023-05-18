COMMUNITY BRIEFS – May 19, 2023

Share











Power service interruption on Capital Hill, As Teo, Garapan

There will be a scheduled power service interruption for the area(s) listed below:

TUESDAY, MAY 23, 2023, on Capital Hill and As Teo, from 9am to 1pm

Area(s) Affected: Partial areas of Capital Hill and As Teo on Papago Dr.

Area(s) Affected: Partial areas of Capital Hill and As Teo on Papago Dr.

Purpose: For the line crew to replace a defective primary pole.

Water Well(s) Affected: None

Wastewater Facility Affected: None

Traffic Light(s): None

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24, 2023, for Garapan, from 9am to 1pm

Area(s) Affected: Partial area of Garapan on Kadena Di Amor St. and Chichirica Ave.

Area(s) Affected: Partial area of Garapan on Kadena Di Amor St. and Chichirica Ave.

Purpose: For the line crew to replace a defective primary pole.

For the line crew to replace a defective primary pole. Momentary power interruption: 9am to 10am and 12:30pm to 1pm

9am to 10am and 12:30pm to 1pm Purpose: For the line crew to create a double dead-end to minimize affected areas on future outages and to connect jumper to the double dead-end to re-energize

Area(s) Affected: Partial area of Garapan on Beach Road, Kadena Di Amor St. and Chichirica Ave.

Water Well(s) Affected: None

Wastewater Facility Affected: None

Traffic Light(s): None

For the safety of our crew, motorists are advised to use caution while driving in the area.

For more information, contact the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

Attention, writers: May write-in on Saturday

Come to the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10am to noon for our monthly write-in. We will be checking some writing contests and sharing our efforts with each other.

This is an opportunity to write with others, side-by-side, in parallel inspiration and encouragement. Write your journal. Write your family history. Write your stories novels, poems, or letters. There is no better way to leave a legacy of your experiences and life stories than through writing them down for future generations. Bring your notebooks and pens, or laptop, or other writing device and write with us. Bring your thermos of coffee or bottle of water. And see how much you can get written (or revised) in two hours! (PR)