$20K bail for two men accused of theft

The Superior Court has imposed a $10,000 cash bail each on two men accused of burglary and theft.

Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio imposed last week a $10,000 cash bail each on McPeterson Tipingeni and Jeffrey Lizama, who are separately facing charges of burglary and theft.

Tipingeni, 30, is accused of taking two unopened boxes of butane gas, one black bag containing various tools, and an orange SkilSaw set valued at $300 from an apartment in Garapan. Lizama, 28, is accused of taking two cellphones, binoculars, and $30 cash from another apartment in Garapan.

Assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas appeared for the government at the bail hearing, while the Public Defender’s Office represented the defendants.

Following the bail hearing, Kim-Tenorio remanded both defendants back to Department of Corrections custody and ordered them to return to court for an arraignment on May 22.

According to court documents, both men were caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing the apartment complex.