Jury selection cancelled

Posted on May 05 2022

This is to inform all prospective jurors on panel “21JS” that the jury selection scheduled for Monday, May 9, 2022, at 8:30am is hereby cancelled. For further information contact Clerk of Court Patrick Diaz at Superior Court at (670) 236-9783 or (670) 783-8522. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

