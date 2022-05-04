Jury selection cancelled

This is to inform all prospective jurors on panel “21JS” that the jury selection scheduled for Monday, May 9, 2022, at 8:30am is hereby cancelled. For further information contact Clerk of Court Patrick Diaz at Superior Court at (670) 236-9783 or (670) 783-8522. (PR)
