DYS to stop accepting applications for PEAF

The Division of Youth Services of the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota will stop distributing and accepting applications for Pandemic Emergency Assistance Funds beginning today, May 5, 2022.

Although a previous public announcement indicated an application period of April 25 to Aug. 31, it also indicated that applications will be available “until application period is done or funds are depleted, whichever comes first.” The DCCA DYS has now reached the number of needed applications to exhaust the grant budget, therefore it will not be accepting any more applications effective today.

For additional questions, contact Zina C. Nekaifes at (670) 237-1000 or via email at znekaifes@dys.gov.mp or Rowena R. Relado at (670) 237-1002 or via email at rrelado@dys.gov.mp. (PR)