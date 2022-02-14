Community Guidance certifies 25 more in Mental Health First Aid

Staff from Public School System Head Start Program, Tinian Jr./Sr. High School, and Youth Affairs Office attend the Youth MHFA training on Jan. 12. (Contributed Photo)

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Community Guidance Center’s Healthy Transitions and System of Care Programs completed three MHFA trainings in January: Youth MHFA on Jan. 12, and Adult MHFA on Jan. 13 and 20.

In partnership with Joeten-Kiyu Public Library and the CNMI Public School System, CGC began 2022 certifying six people in Youth MHFA and 19 people in Adult MHFA during the month of January.

Participants included staff from PSS Head Start Program, Tinian Jr. Sr. High School, Youth Affairs Office, Northern Marianas Technical Institute, CHCC Non-Communicable Disease Bureau, CGC Behavioral Health Response Program, Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, and students enrolled in the Northern Marianas College Nursing Program.

Staff from the Northern Marianas Technical Institute and students enrolled in the Northern Marianas College Nursing Program attend the Adult MHFA training on Jan. 13.. (Contributed Photo)

These trainings are all part of CGC’s continued plan and implement Mental Health First Aid trainings for 2022.

CGC concluded 2021 by certifying a total of 180 individuals in MHFA: 107 in the Youth MHFA curriculum and 73 in the Adult MHFA curriculum.

MHFA is an evidence-based, early intervention program designed to teach people how to identify, understand and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge—and connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary.

Staff of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Non-Communicable Disease Bureau, Community Guidance Center’s Behavioral Health Response Program, and Joeten-Kiyu Public Library attend the Adult MHFA training on Jan. 20. (Contributed Photo)

The blended learning delivery mode requires participants to complete a two-hour, self-paced online course, and a five- to six-hour, in-person, instructor-led class. Participants at the end of the training gain confidence in providing initial support to others through a non-linear five-step action step referred to as ALGEE: Assess for risk of suicide or harm, Listen non-judgmentally, Give reassurance and information, Encourage appropriate professional help, and Encourage self-help and other support strategies.

For more information on MHFA, visit https://www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org. For contact infoarmation and to request for CGC’s MHFA training, visit https://chcc.gov.mp/communitysupporttraining.php or call (670) 323-6560/61. (PR)

