Pangilinan, Guerrero hand NMI first title in Guam

By
|
Posted on Feb 15 2022

Tag: ,
Share

"

The tried-and-tested pair of Janelle Pangilinan and Nate Guerrero delivered the first championship for Team NMI in the 2022 Guam Badminton Invitational Tournament after topping the Open mixed doubles event in the weekend competition held at the Guam Badminton Sports Center in Barrigada.

The NMI duo secured the division title after sweeping Guam’s C.J. Estipona and Elaine Labang, 21-19, 21-12. Before advancing to the finale, Pangilinan and Guerrero had to slip past fellow NMI National Badminton Team players Andreau Galvez and Windy Fernandez in a three-game semis tiff. Estipona and Labang, on the other hand, reached the finals after downing Jordan Pangilinan and Jeanelyn Cardinio, also from the NMI.

Four other teams were entered in the mixed doubles event with Guam’s Sunardi Li partnering with Jenny Lue and John Conducto working with Mylene Gascon, NMI’s Daniel Macario joining forces with Jenine Savellano, and Japanese Akira Hitomi pairing with compatriot Ai Okamura.

Following their title win, Janelle Pangilinan said that although they prevailed after only two games, the finals match was very competitive and she and Guerrero credited their long-time partnership as a key factor to the victory.

“We have played in multiple tournaments together which allowed us to come this far. We were challenging Guam’s No. 1 player in the men’s which made the competition level high, but we survived due to putting together our skills and techniques. Winning this gave us an opportunity to know where we stand and what we should focus more on as we continue to prepare for the Pacific Mini Games,” Pangilinan said.

“We had really tough opponents in our champion game—one of the players hadn’t lost a set that whole tournament up until that point. However, I knew that if we played the way I know we could, then there wasn’t any doubt in my mind that we would win that game. We had our moments just like they did in the game, but at the end of it all, it was our chemistry that helped us pull though. It was a great learning experience playing against them,” Guerrero said.

Meanwhile, the NMI also had a finals entry in the open men’s doubles with Jordan Pangilinan and Galvez making it to the championship game. The Commonwealth bets eliminated Hitomi and Rui Wang to gain a finals berth and set up their title showdown against Estipona and Conducto, who ousted Li and Ian Piencenaves in the other semis game. Estipona and Conducto went on to deny the NMI its second straight doubles title after outclassing Galvez and Pangilinan, 21-8, 21-15.

Besides the open mixed and men’s doubles event, the Guam Badminton Invitational Tournament also featured competition in the C mixed doubles, women singles, and women’s doubles, the open women’s singles and doubles, and juniors singles and mixed doubles. Official results with complete scores will be reported once released by the organizing GNBF.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

community
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – February 15, 2022

Posted On Feb 15 2022
, By
Guam
0

Guam approves Pacific declaration to prevent marine plastic pollution

Posted On Feb 15 2022
, By
0

COVID-19 UDATE: 24th COVID-19-related death in NMI

Posted On Feb 14 2022
, By
0

Guam COVID-19 update

Posted On Feb 14 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the removal of on-arrival COVID-19 tests?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 15, 2022

Posted On Feb 15 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 15, 2022, 6:01 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
24°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s NE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:41 AM
sunset: 6:20 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune