Community’s help sought for info on Garapan burglary

The Department of Public Safety’s Crime Stoppers unit is asking the community to help identify an individual involved in burglarizing a local shooting range and stealing seven firearms.

In a public statement, DPS said it is seeking the community’s help regarding a recent burglary and theft incident at Bing Beng Bang Shooting Range in Western Garapan.

According to a press release issued over the weekend, DPS received a report about the burglary last April 26, at around 7:39am. The victim stated they had been off-island for a few weeks and had just arrived that morning to check on the gallery when they discovered that someone had cut the padlocks to the front gate doors.

The victim also found that the chain that was wrapped around the gate that the padlock was attached to been tampered with.

After doing an inventory, it was discovered that seven firearms, ranging from pistols to rifles, had been stolen.

For those who may have any information on this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (670) 234-7272. Caller ID is not used and anonymous tips can be sent to www.nmicrimestoppers.net. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.