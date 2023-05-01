UOG workshops in May: Learn to respond to challenging dementia-related behavior

The University of Guam’s Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program is offering an opportunity for caregivers of persons with dementia to participate in an online training and certification program called CARES Dementia-Related Behavior.

Participants will learn how to respond when persons with dementia are feeling confused, frustrated, scared, or angry, or exhibiting behavior that is disruptive or aggressive. Participants who complete all four modules of the program will receive a certificate of completion and will be eligible for CARES Dementia Certification. The training schedule is outlined below.

MODULE 1: Introduction to Dementia-Related Behavior

  • 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, May 3, or
  • 10am to noon, Saturday, May 6

MODULE 2: Using the CARES Approach with Dementia-Related Behavior

  • 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, May 10, or
  • 10am to noon, Saturday, May 13

MODULE 3: Breaking down the CARES Approach for Dementia-Related Behavior

  • 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, May 17, or
  • 10am to noon, Saturday, May 20

MODULE 4: Key Responses to Dementia-Related Behavior

  • 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, May 24, or
  • 10am to noon, Saturday, May 27
  • Participants can attend the Wednesday or Saturday sessions using the following Zoom links:
  • Wednesday sessions: https://zoom.us/j/92072878067
  • Saturday sessions: https://zoom.us/j/91243370958

Sharing caregiver stories and finding support

In the fifth week of May, one session will provide participants with an opportunity to share their experiences as family caregivers of persons with dementia and to receive support and guidance from other members of the group. This session will be held on May 31, Wednesday, from 6pm to 8pm.

Ongoing dementia support groups

These sessions are part of the ongoing online support groups for family caregivers of persons with dementia being conducted by the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program of the UOG School of Health. The support group sessions are held on Zoom on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings yearround. The sessions are free of charge to partners, family members, and other caregivers of persons with dementia who have ties to Guam and the Micronesian region.

For more information, contact:

Dr. Iain Twaddle or Nikolas Gutierrez

Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program

Telehealth Geriatric Support Services

University of Guam

Tel: (671) 735-2883

Email: gwep.tgss@triton.uog.edu

Rhoda Orallo

Health Services of the Pacific

Tel: (671) 735-3277

Email: r.orallo@hspguam.com (UOG)

