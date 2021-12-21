‘Company is paid $4,749 a day to sanitize Multi-Purpose’

By
|
Posted on Dec 22 2021
Share

A sanitation service company that is allegedly owned by Jesseleo Taimanao Ogo, who just resigned last month as the sports coordinator at the Officer of the Governor, is being paid $4,749 per day just to sanitize the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe, according to Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan).

“That is a whopping $47,495 in 10 days, $142,485 in a month, [or] $1,709,820 for one year,” said Propst as he showed a copy of the invoice from Jogo Sanitation Services.

As of press time last night, Saipan Tribune was awaiting comments from Ogo.

The lawmaker said that is nearly $2 million a year for a sole proprietorship company. “You could probably build a new multi-purpose building for that amount,” Propst said.

He said Ogo resigned as a sports coordinator last Nov. 20, but submitted an invoice last Nov. 16.

The invoice shows $4,749.50 daily charges, or $142,485 monthly charges, for disinfection application at the Multi-Purpose Center, and $752 daily charges, or $22,560 in monthly charges, for disinfection application at the Medical Care and Treatment Site Testing Tent.

Ogo claimed in the invoice to have a total of $165,045 in monthly charges, with $66,015 amount due, and $99,027 in remaining balance.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of trust in the CNMI government’s transparency about the CNMI’s COVID-19 situation?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 22, 2021, 11:34 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:39 AM
sunset: 5:52 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune