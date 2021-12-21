‘Company is paid $4,749 a day to sanitize Multi-Purpose’

Share











A sanitation service company that is allegedly owned by Jesseleo Taimanao Ogo, who just resigned last month as the sports coordinator at the Officer of the Governor, is being paid $4,749 per day just to sanitize the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe, according to Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan).

“That is a whopping $47,495 in 10 days, $142,485 in a month, [or] $1,709,820 for one year,” said Propst as he showed a copy of the invoice from Jogo Sanitation Services.

As of press time last night, Saipan Tribune was awaiting comments from Ogo.

The lawmaker said that is nearly $2 million a year for a sole proprietorship company. “You could probably build a new multi-purpose building for that amount,” Propst said.

He said Ogo resigned as a sports coordinator last Nov. 20, but submitted an invoice last Nov. 16.

The invoice shows $4,749.50 daily charges, or $142,485 monthly charges, for disinfection application at the Multi-Purpose Center, and $752 daily charges, or $22,560 in monthly charges, for disinfection application at the Medical Care and Treatment Site Testing Tent.

Ogo claimed in the invoice to have a total of $165,045 in monthly charges, with $66,015 amount due, and $99,027 in remaining balance.