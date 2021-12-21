‘Direct int’l flights to Tinian not feasible’

By
|
Posted on Dec 22 2021
Share

Although it has been the dream to build an international airport on Tinian that could welcome international flights, the reality is that it may not be possible right now due to the lack of accommodations on the island, according to the Commonwealth Ports Authority.

According to CPA chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds, the CPA board recently consulted with the Tinian leadership to get their input on how CPA should proceed with the use of the divert lease proceeds apportioned to the airport. The total amount for the divert lease is approximately $21.9 million. Of that amount, $21 million is apportioned to the airport and $900,000 is apportioned to the seaport.

King-Hinds explained that it has long been the dream to build an international airport on Tinian with infrastructure that can welcome direct flights. However, she said the reality is that it just might not be possible right now because there aren’t enough rooms for accommodation due to military activities on the island.

“$21 million is a lot of money but not enough money to build the dream airport that people were wishing for during the [Tinian] Dynasty [Hotel & Casino] days. The reality is, it doesn’t make sense to court direct international flights when we barely have enough hotel rooms to accommodate visitors with all these military construction activities,” she said.

King-Hinds explained that because of this, CPA, in collaboration with the Tinian leadership, must look at adjusting its previous plans and downscale considerably and make investments that are aligned with the island’s reality.

“The reality is, while these military activities are welcomed and can be beneficial economically, it’s not conducive to growing our local tourism industry. So, we are now looking at the master plan to make adjustments that would still allow for direct flights but not in the way people dreamed about 20 years ago,” King-Hinds said.

“Obviously, this is not a decision that CPA will make alone and that’s why we consulted with the Tinian leadership who represent the people to get their input and we all agree that this is a more realistic plan and best use of the $21 million,” she added.

Meanwhile, CPA, in consultation with the Tinian leadership, is currently using the $900,000 apportioned to the seaport to make improvements to the Tinian Marina, which includes the construction of bathrooms, paved parking lot, boat wash down, concrete pavilions, and a mural at the Tinian Marina.

“This area is frequently used by the community and so we see this as not only an investment in enhancing the location for commercial and tourism purposes; but also something that the community can directly benefit from and enjoy,” King-Hinds said.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of trust in the CNMI government’s transparency about the CNMI’s COVID-19 situation?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 22, 2021, 11:33 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:39 AM
sunset: 5:52 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune