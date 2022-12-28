Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

By
|
Posted on Dec 29 2022
Share

Marine biologist and director Laurie Raymundo of the University of Guam Marine Laboratory is seen cleaning a coral tree in the Piti Bomb Holes in Guam in 2021. She was one of the presenters at the Reef Futures conference on coral reef restoration, in Key Largo, Florida from Sept. 26 to 30. (UNIVERSITY OF GUAM)

A team from the University of Guam Marine Laboratory gave presentations at an international conference last September about its efforts to help revive the island’s reefs through ocean nursery culturing and planting corals.

The UOG Marine Lab has been planting cultured corals onto reef flats in Piti and the Cocos Island lagoon while developing coral restoration practices.

The Marine Lab’s efforts through the years have been crucial in working to better understand the resilience of Guam’s reefs and to restore species impacted by bleaching. During bleaching, higher water temperatures, combined with sunlight, created heat stress on corals and can cause them to die.

Laurie Raymundo, director of the Marine Lab and professor of marine biology at UOG, was one of the presenters at the Reef Futures 2022 Conference in Key Largo, Florida from Sept. 26 to 30.

Raymundo said the corals that are being propagated in nurseries in the lagoon near Malesso and Piti Bomb Holes are doing well.

The Marine Lab made international headlines when previous research led by Raymundo found that more than one-third of all coral reefs in Guam were killed from 2013 to 2017 over the course of multiple bleaching events.

According to Raymundo, the next bleaching event will be a matter of when not if.

“The five-year event was unique. But fortunately, we have not bleached badly since then. But we feel it’s only a matter of time,” Raymundo said.

Some of the other members of the UOG Marine Lab team who presented at the Reef Futures conference include:

Ashley Castro, restoration technician, who presented her work on the growth rates of corals in the nursery. Castro noted there were clear differences between closely related species and between the corals growing in the Piti nursery compared with those in the Cocos Lagoon nursery.

“These results will be helpful in identifying ways to improve our culture approaches and species that are responding differently in our two nurseries,” Raymundo said.

Maria Andersen, also a restoration technician at the Marine Lab, gave a talk about how these species have fared after pruning and planting— how they are surviving and what is causing some mortality.

Ashley Castro, UOG Marine Lab restoration technician, presents her work on the growth rates of corals in the lab’s nurseries during the Reef Futures conference in Key Largo, Florida from Sept. 26 to 30. (UNIVERSITY OF GUAM)

Marine Lab team members Renee Crisostomo and Carlos Tramonte also presented posters on their thesis projects.

The health of Guam’s reefs also has an impact on one of Guam’s main economic lifelines and job creators—tourism.

“We know from [Guam Visitors Bureau] reports that most visitors come because of our beautiful beaches and marine life. If we do not maintain them, we will probably lose our tourists.”

The good news is that the Marine Lab’s efforts overall—to give the Guam reefs a shot at survival—are gaining strides.

Overall, the cultured and transplanted and corals are all doing well, so far, Raymundo said.

The UOG Marine Laboratory was established as a research unit of UOG in 1970 and plays an important role in both national and regional marine research.

To learn more about the UOG Marine Lab, go to https://www.uog.edu/ml/ (UOG)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Where do you intend to spend the New Year’s Eve countdown?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

December 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – December 27, 2022

Posted On Dec 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 21, 2022

Posted On Dec 21 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2022

Posted On Dec 14 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 29, 2022, 6:09 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 7 m/s NE
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:42 AM
sunset: 5:56 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune