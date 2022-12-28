Public warned of high surf, rip currents; wind advisory out

Share











A high surf advisory remains in effect until 6pm today, Thursday, while a high risk of rip currents is present through this afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect until 6pm today, Thursday.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point, large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet are present in west- and north-facing reefs of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. Dangerous rip currents are present in north- and east-facing reefs until 6 pm today. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph are expected on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota until 6pm Thursday.

These conditions will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

The risk along east facing reefs could linger into the new year. Men-o-war have been reported over the past few days and may still be found on beaches and in the water near shores.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

The public is advised to stay out of the water along north, west, and east facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds could settle down slightly last night, then build again Thursday. The shear line should then weaken enough for Friday that will stay below advisory criteria.

The public is advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. (Saipan Tribune)