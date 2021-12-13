‘Confirm antigen test results through PCR tests’

Community members line up in their cars for COVID-19 antigen testing

Community members line up in their cars for COVID-19 antigen testing at the Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services fire station in Susupe. (JOSHUA SANTOS)

The antigen COVID-19 testing that is currently available at three Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services fire stations is meant to augment—not replace—ongoing testing efforts.

A negative test means you may not be currently infected, but it does not rule out an infection.

Also, false negatives are fairly common with antigen tests, so the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. advises those who may have a positive antigen test to undergo a PCR test through community-based testing to be most sure of your test results.

These points were emphasized by CHCC public information officer Guillermo Lifoifoi yesterday in a message to Saipan Tribune, where he reiterated the availability of antigen tests at the three fire stations.

Also in his message yesterday, Lifoifoi said that if you are a close contact of someone positive for SARS-COV-2 and got tested through antigen testing, he and CHCC said it is important that a negative antigen test result be confirmed with a PCR test, which is currently considered the “gold standard” in COVID-19 testing.

PCR tests are available through community-based testing at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan, and registration can be completed at https://covidtesting.chcc.health. If no dates are showing, it means all slots have been filled. “More dates will be announced,” said Lifoifoi.

If you are unsure of exposure but attending a gathering, Lifoifoi and CHCC advise living “COVID-19 safe,” which includes following the “3 W’s”; limiting contact with people outside your household; avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces; covering coughs and sneezes; cleaning and disinfecting surfaces daily; and monitoring symptoms daily.

Repeating antigen testing prior to attending an event or gathering—with the repeat test at least 24 hours after the first test and one of the tests conducted as close as possible to the event you will attend—will “increase the confidence that you are not infected” and “improves the reliability of testing and reduces your risk of transmitting disease to others even further,” said Lifoifoi.

He said a positive antigen test result would indicate that you likely have a current infection. In this case, he and CHCC advise receiving a PCR test to be most sure.

“A positive test result indicates that you likely have a current infection, and a PCR test is the gold standard test to either confirm or refute it,” said Lifoifoi.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

