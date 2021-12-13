$500 ‘utilities stimulus’ is part of original ARPA spending plan

By
|
Posted on Dec 14 2021
Share

Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig said yesterday that he and his office is working closely with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. management to ensure that the $500 voucher given to residential account holders is processed properly for the month of December.

Atalig added that this “utilities stimulus” initiative was a part of the CNMI government’s original spending plan of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Atalig said that $7.5 million is currently allocated for the “utilities stimulus” but if CUC identifies more accounts that did not receive $500, there is still time for CUC to notify the administration and be allocated more. However, based on current estimates of the number of CUC electrical residential accounts, with each account receiving $500, Atalig said the $7.5 million allocation should be accurate.

To his knowledge, Atalig said that CUC began uploading and crediting $500 to these accounts on Dec. 10 and that CUC is continuing to upload these $500 vouchers to its system.

Atalig thanked Go. Ralph DLG Torres for including the “utilities stimulus” as part of the ARPA spending plan, and lauded CUC for ensuring that the $500 vouchers are distributed smoothly to “our community that really needs this additional funding [and] support.” Atalig said this “utilities stimulus” is a one-time disbursement, but he hopes it would alleviate some financial pressures faced by the community as the holidays near.

Torres had announced during his weekly radio news briefings in early in December that the administration, working with the Department of Finance, will be giving $500 vouchers to every CUC residential account and a $500 bonus to retirees.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Are you done with your Christmas shopping?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 14, 2021, 2:31 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
30°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:35 AM
sunset: 5:49 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune