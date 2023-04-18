‘Consolidate village, agricultural homestead programs for 3 islands’

By
|
Posted on Apr 19 2023
Share

Corina L. Magofna

The Senate Committee on Resources, Economic Development & Programs & Gaming finds it necessary to combine the village homestead provisions for Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. The committee, chaired by Sen. Corina L. Magofna (Ind-Saipan), also deems it necessary to include agricultural homestead provisions for Saipan that’s similar to Rota and Tinian.

The committee issued a report last week that recommends support for the passage of Senate Bill 23-17, which will consolidate the village and agricultural homestead programs for Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. The legislation’s intent is to amend certain statutory provisions of the village and agricultural homestead to uniformly apply to Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.

The proposed legislation also seeks to clarify the permitting process once an eligible applicant has been approved and issued a homestead lot by the Department of Public Lands.

The committee agrees that it is not necessary to amend the provisions pertaining to the Northern Islands village and agricultural program.

The Commonwealth Code mandates the village homestead program for all three senatorial districts, yet it also provides for the Rota Village Homestead Reservation Act and for the Tinian Agricultural and Village Homesteads.

Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian) introduced the legislation last Feb. 2 and it was subsequently referred to the Senate Standing Committee on REDPG for disposition.

Cruz filed a similar legislation during the previous 21st and 22nd Legislature. The Senate passed the bill, but the House Committee on Natural Resources did not act on it.

DPL is mandated to designate certain portions of public lands for a homestead program in the CNMI, pursuant to the NMI Constitution. An individual seeking to avail of the homestead program may be issued one agricultural and one village homestead lot if the applicant does not have interest in land at the time of applying.

Upon approval and issuance of the homestead permit, current regulations require eligible applicants, or homesteaders, to comply with a three-year permit period, during which a homesteader shall enter, use and improve the lot within 120 days; build a single family residence within two years; start to reside in the issued homestead no later than the end of the second year; and continually reside throughout the third year.

According to the committee’s report, major concerns have been raised regarding the revocation of lots during the three-year period due to the homesteader’s acquisition of land through marriage; recipient of a deed of land by a parent or an estate; or purchase of affordable real property after the issuance of a homestead permit, despite the homesteaders’ compliance as required under the NMI Administrative Code.

The committee said it is evident that DPL determines whether the applicant has an existing interest in land at the time of approval rather than basing it on interest in land that may occur in the future.

The committee finds that revoking a permit during the three-year period because the applicant acquired an interest in land during the three-year period is contrary to DPL’s regulation, is unfair, and is unjustified.

The committee said it finds it necessary to prohibit DPL from revoking permits after it is approved, regardless of whether the applicant acquires an interest in land after the time the permit is approved.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you know that the CNMI government has a Recycling Redemption Initiative that will allow you to recycle your aluminum cans in exchange for cash?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 19, 2023

Posted On Apr 19 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 10, 2023

Posted On Apr 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2023

Posted On Apr 06 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 19, 2023, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:32 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune