Lady Legals, Lady Blue Jays best opponents

It was a slugfest during the Lady Legals and Hotshots game that ended, 17-16, while it was a battle between the Lady Blue Jays and Lady Sufa pitchers, 6-1, in the 2023 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League last Sunday at the DanDan Softball Field.

In what seemed to be a lopsided game with the Hotshots producing more than the Lady Legals by the fourth inning with 13 runs, the Lady Legals’ bats sparked a fire in the fifth with seven runs.

From the top of the lineup, Tiah Camacho led off with a single, then Almina Deleon Guerrero reached base on balls. Another single was hit by Pauline Camacho followed by an RBI single by Jennifer Palacios.

Multiple errors by the Hotshots allowed more Lady Legals to get on base and score the seven runs for a tied 13-13 game.

The Lady Legals brought in four more insurance runs in the sixth inning from a lead off home then a double by Tiah Camacho and Catalina Dela Cruz.

The Hotshots were only able to produce two runs in the sixth from three singles by Brittany Luzama, Janica Lizama, and Daisy

Kaipat.

The game was a close 17-15 with a chance by the Hotshots to make a comeback in the bottom of the seventh inning—but only one more run was made and the game ended at 17-16.

In the afternoon game with the Lady Blue Jays versus the Lady Sufa, it was a pitcher’s duel as it was a low scoring game compared to the one in the morning.

The Lady Blue Jays’ veteran pitcher was out and a new pitcher, Angel Deleon Guerrero, took the mound. She went on to shut out the Lady Sufa from the first to the fifth inning.

Lady Sufa pitcher Evita Maratita held off the Lady Blue Jays’ offense until the third inning when they scored four runs. Bong Babauta led off with a triple, then Rayna Deleon Guerrero made an RBI single, followed by another single by Keolani Rios and Destiny Pangelinan.

It was quiet for the Lady Blue Jays in the fourth and fifth inning when no hits were made and only two batters reached base on balls.

Then, Rachel Salalila hit a two RBI inside-the-park home run after a double by Kianu Aldan for a 6-0 game. Only one run was made by the Lady Sufa in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly off Kayla Reyes’ bat. They could not make a comeback in the seventh and lost 6-1.

Results of the men’s division will be posted in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.