Corry is first-ever Intermediate Class winner

Posted on Sep 16 2022

Intermediate Class winner Corry Inabo Pangelinan is flanked by second place Tristan Sablan, left, and third place Henry Camacho Jr. during the Marianas Racing Association’s 2022 Monster Energy Point Series awards banquet last Saturday at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan.(MARK RABAGO)

Corry Inabo Pangelinan is knocking on the door of the Expert Class after dominating the Intermediate Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series.

The 17-year-old Marianas High School student got his just rewards when the Marianas Racing Association gave him the division’s No. 1 plate during their awards banquet last Saturday at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan.

Pangelinan, the older brother of MRA 2022 Rider of the Year Billie Inabo Pangelinan, won all seven races of the year to finish with a perfect 350 points. Tristan Sablan was a distant second with 296 points, while Henry Camacho Jr. also made it to the podium in third place with 284 points.

“I felt very fortunate that I got the No. 1 plate this year! Last year I had a few technical difficulties and I was able to learn from them and push myself to do better! And overall I’m super stoked about getting that No. 1 plate. It took a lot of hard work and dedication,” said the elder Pangelinan.

He is dedicating his win in the Intermediate Class to his beloved mothe

“I dedicate this No. 1 plate to my mom because without her I wouldn’t be where I am today and I am truly thankful for her support and love through my motocross career.

”Pangelinan also thanked his sponsors, namely Ericco Racing Team, Pokka (MarPac), Marianas Native, YCO True Value Hardware, Herman’s Bakery, 4evercnmi, and Joeten Motors Co.

Asked to comment on both him and his sister winning the overall points race in their respective classes this year, Pangelinan said there’s no sibling rivalry and both of them absolutely support each other.

“My thoughts on my sister winning Rider of the Rear really warms my heart. I am truly proud of who my sister has become and how far she has gotten in motocross,” he said.

As for himself, Pangelinan is looking to become the youngest rider in the Expert Class next year while still eager to defend his No. 1 plate in the Intermediate Class. 

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that I have to go up to Expert Class, but I do have the option to race in the Expert Class though. I will still race in the Intermediate Class to defend my red plate. To maintain my No. 1 plate I will continue to push myself to be the best I can be,” he said.

Winners of the other classes of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

