‘Growing airline industry right path for gradual recovery’

By
|
Posted on Sep 16 2022
Share

Noting the CNMI’s small population, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said last week that the right path for the gradual economic recovery is to increase the airline industry. 

“When we increase our airline industry, we bring in our tourists. Because tourists are the driving force of our economy,” said Torres in response to a question during a KKMP press briefing Friday. 

The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands reported last week about a 33% average occupancy rate among its 12 member hotels for August this year as compared to only 12% average occupancy in August last year.

Torres said without tourists, there’s no economy in the CNMI due to the small population or lack of wealth to subsidize and create their own economy here, unlike other countries.

He emphasized anew that it is imperative that the Legislature create a bill that gives incentive to companies that bring in not just tourists but new investment money to stimulate the CNMI’s economy.

The governor said the administration, the Marianas Visitors Authority, and partners worked on the Japan market and that it’s obviously a successful partnership with the United Airlines that is now flying the Saipan-Japan route. 

He said with the Saipan-Japan direct flights, it is good for locals traveling to the U.S. mainland, through Japan, and a great way to fly to Asia or Japan.

Torres said they are working on having additional tourist destinations.

“Hopefully, we can have Australia next and also the Philippines,” said the governor, adding that the more CNMI diversifies its economy to various tourist destinations like Korea, Japan, Australia, Vietnam,  the Philippines, and other destinations, the better because it exposes the Commonwealth to various different countries. 

Torres said as they are pushing to make the CNMI a world-class destination, he is thankful to the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers  for making that one step closer to reality.

For the first part of 2021, GCEA worked to prepare the CNMI for the return of tourism. In line with GCEA’s longterm goal of transforming the Marianas into a world-class destination, GCEA launched the Marianas Village Pride Campaign and other community activities. 

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of confidence in the efforts the government is making to jumpstart the CNMI’s tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 16, 2022, 6:07 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 3 m/s WSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:18 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune