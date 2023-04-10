COTA receives $8.4M to enhance CNMI’s public transportation

The Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority has received $8.4 million from the U.S. Congress to enhance the CNMI’s public transportation system through the construction of new bus transfer stations, a covered bus parking facility, and the addition of 187 bus stop shelters on Saipan’s fixed-route system.

The source of these funds is from the U.S. Congress’ appropriation through the Community Project Funding program, also known as Congressionally Directed Spending from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

“We worked closely with [Delegate] Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) to prepare these fund proposals and we thank him and his team for their advocacy and guidance,” said special assistant for Public Transportation Alfreda Camacho Maratita. “The close collaboration, perseverance, and transparency between COTA and [Delegate] Kilili’s office shows how successful results can be realized to benefit everyone here in the CNMI.”

“The expanded availability and enhanced infrastructure for public transportation benefit everyone in the community,” said Gov. Arnold I. Palacios. “I commend COTA, [Delegate] Kilili, and others whose efforts have secured these funds for the CNMI.”

The funds will pay for the following:

• $900,000.00 for the construction of bus transfer stations at the Northern Marianas College, Garapan, and Kagman. COTA is working on relaunching the fixed route service throughout Saipan. These bus transfer stations will allow for additional accessible transfer points for interested riders who need to get around the island using public transportation.

• $3,000,000.00 for a covered bus parking facility. COTA intends to construct a solar panel-covered bus parking facility to ensure the safety and security of the transit fleet such as protection in the event of a natural disaster and to reduce utility costs for the overall transit facility.

• $4,500,000.00 for the supply and installation of 187 bus stop shelters on the Saipan Public Transit Fixed Route. COTA intends to install pre-fabricated and typhoon-proof bus stop shelters on Saipan to better safeguard passengers from the extreme heat, wind, and/or rain.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 appropriated $360.46 million in Congressionally Directed Spending for 125 projects in 32 states. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

