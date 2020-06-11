DUE TO NON-PAYMENT OF $6.9M COURT JUDGMENT

Court also OKs seizure of IPI’s money from 2 title companies

By
|
Posted on Jun 12 2020

Tag:
Share

U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona granted on Wednesday the request of a contractor to also issue writs of execution to seize Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC’s money from two title companies to collect a $6.9-million court judgment.

Manglona found Pacific Rim Land Development LLC’s second application for writs of execution to have met the requirements of Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and a Commonwealth statute. She directed the clerk to issue the writs of execution on Security Title Inc. and Pacific American Title Inc.

In its second application for writs of execution, Pacific Rim, through counsel Colin M. Thompson, informed the court that, aside from banks, IPI also maintains cash accounts in the CNMI in title companies, including Security Title Inc. and Pacific American Title Inc.

Thompson requested the court to issue the second writ of execution to transfer money owned or controlled by IPI from Security Title Inc. and Pacific American Title Inc.

Thompson asked the court to hold IPI’s money in the court’s registry or account until after hearing on exemptions, if any.

The lawyer requested the court to set a hearing on the return of the writ and to provide IPI with the opportunity to advance any applicable exemptions.

Thompson said IPI has not posted a bond and has not obtained an order staying or suspending execution on the $6.9-million judgment. The lawyer said the judgment remains unsatisfied in its entirety as IPI has not paid any sum.

Last Monday, Manglona granted Pacific Rim’s first application for writs of execution on IPI’s bank accounts.

Following Manglona’s order, District Court clerk Heather Kennedy issued Monday the writ of execution directing the U.S. Marshal Service to seize up to $6.9 million of IPI’s money from the First Hawaiian Bank, City Trust Bank, Bank of Saipan, and Bank of Guam. Kennedy ordered the U.S. Marshal to deposit the seized money into the court’s registry or account where it will remain until IPI has had an opportunity for an exemptions hearing.

Last April 27, Manglona entered a judgment in favor of Pacific Rim in the amount of $5.65 million against IPI for breach of promissory note. She later amended the judgment to incorporate pre-judgment interest and attorneys’ fees. The clerk then entered an amended judgment in the amount of $6.9 million plus post-judgment interest.

IPI has appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to reverse the judgment.

Pacific Rim is suing IPI and five unnamed alleged co-conspirators, saying it remains unpaid for the work it did for IPI on the casino-resort in Garapan.

IPI counsel Michael Dotts said denying stay pending appeal will not just force IPI to close its doors but it will also leave 1,066 people on Saipan jobless.

According to court records, Pacific Rim and IPI entered into a construction contract on Feb. 13, 2018, for Pacific Rim to build a hotel-casino complex in Garapan. Pacific Rim eventually stopped work because IPI did not pay it the amounts owed under the contract.

IPI recently filed counterclaims against Pacific Rim.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Sablan urges IPI’s chief to release CBF records

Posted On Jun 12 2020
, By
0

Manglona issues show-cause order vs IPI

Posted On Jun 11 2020
, By
0

G4S joins long list of businesses that is suing IPI

Posted On Jun 11 2020
, By
0

Seizure of IPI’s money OK’d

Posted On Jun 10 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

June 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - June 2, 2020

Posted On Jun 02 2020

Community Briefs - May 28, 2020

Posted On May 28 2020

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 12, 2020, 8:26 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:47 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune