Two Xavier High grads win full scholarships to Sophia U

By
|
Posted on Jun 12 2020
TOKYO—Two graduating seniors at Xavier High School in Chuuk have been awarded full scholarships to study at historic Sophia University in Tokyo.

Ampelina Maikal Sidney Johnson, better known as AM Sidney, of Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia, and Kato Olmou Remeliik of Palau will attend Sophia University on APIC Scholarships.

The Association for Promotion of International Cooperation, a private foundation based in Tokyo, and Sophia University jointly fund the full-ride scholarships. The scholarships cover the four years required to complete an undergraduate degree at Sophia University, assuming the scholarship recipients remain in good standing.

“We’re pleased to offer AM Johnson and Kato Remeliik APIC scholarships to study at Sophia University. They are now part of a growing tradition of close ties between the Micronesia region and Japan, strong relations based on academic excellence,” said APIC president Peter Yoshiyasu Sato.

Six Xavier High School graduates on APIC Scholarships will be enrolled at Sophia University this fall. The scholarship has been offered since 2014.

Johnson, who is of Mokilese ancestry, is an honor roll student who was active in a wide variety of student leadership positions at Xavier High School. She also participated in numerous community service programs, volunteering over 400 hours during her four years at Xavier High School. The recipient of the School Spirit Award, Johnson has been accepted into the new Sophia Program for a Sustainable Future.

Remeliik, who will enroll in the Faculty of Liberal Arts and will major in International Business and Economics, received Xavier’s Leadership Award. He was also active in community service programs, putting in over 400 hours during his four years at the Jesuit mission school.

Xavier High School, which has been co-ed since the mid-’70s, has prepared many of the Micronesian region’s top leaders since opening its doors in 1952. Sophia University in Tokyo is one of Japan’s top research universities. Founded in 1913, it has nearly 14,000 students. Classes are taught in English and Japanese. Xavier High School and Sophia University are both affiliated with the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits).

APIC is a private foundation, based in Tokyo, whose mission is to strengthen Japan’s ties with nations of the Pacific and Caribbean. It offers a wide range of programs for both senior and up-and-coming leaders in both regions. It is particularly active in the Micronesia region. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
