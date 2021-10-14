Court dismisses case filed by inmate vs Corrections

By
|
Posted on Oct 15 2021
Share

The U.S. District Court for the NMI has dismissed the lawsuit filed by a Department of Corrections inmate who claims he was beaten up in prison and was ignored when he sought medical attention from staff.

Chief Judge Ramona Manglona dismissed without prejudice the lawsuit of Xiao Ping Wang, who accused Department of Corrections officials of withholding medical attention for eight hours after he was severely beaten by another inmate.

The DOC officials Wang named as defendants in his suit included Corrections Commissioner Wally Villagomez and department officials Georgia Cabrera and Ken Camacho. Wang alleges that DOC and its officials violated his constitutional and civil rights, and wants the court to grant him damages in the amount of $100,000 for his suffering, emotional stress, and depression.

Manglona dismissed Wang’s suit because of his failure to state a claim. However, because the case was dismissed without prejudice, Manglona allowed him time to amend his lawsuit and to file the amended complaint no later than Nov. 12.

“If Wang wishes to pursue his claim, he must file a first amended complaint by placing it in the prison mail no later than Nov. 12. Failure to file an amended complaint by this deadline will result in the court dismissing this action with prejudice and directing the clerk to close the case,” she said.

In her order, Manglona said Wang failed to establish a constitutional violation committed by defendants for failure to provide adequate medical care. In addition, he failed to establish that any of the defendants were deliberately indifferent to his medical needs.

“Wang alleged that he had a broken nose, severe bleeding, and swollen eyes after the beating incident. While the court notes that a delay [of] eight hours for medical treatment could demonstrate a deliberate indifference, nothing in his allegations suggest that the named defendants were the ones who were indifferent to his need,” Manglona said.

In regards to Villagomez and Cabrera, Manglona noted that Wang failed to allege that they were aware of his immediate medical needs.

“Wang does not even mention Cabrera in any of his documents other than listing Cabrera as a defendant. Furthermore, the filing of a grievance with Commissioner Villagomez does not evince his knowledge of any medical need immediately after the beating,” she said.

According to his handwritten complaint, Wang said he suffered a massive swollen face, bleeding gums, and bloody eyes as a result of a beating by another inmate on June 21, 2020, and his medical attention needs were delayed for eight hours, subjecting him to excruciating pain and suffering.

He added that because of the incident, he suffered headaches, depression, fear, and emotional distress for six months. When he sought help and treatment for his suffering, Wang claims he was always ignored and neglected.

Wang was arrested back in December 2018 for illegal possession of a controlled substance and drug trafficking. In February 2021, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years suspended.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support having a universal garbage collection system in the CNMI?
570 votes
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2021

Posted On Oct 11 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 7, 2021

Posted On Oct 07 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 15, 2021, 6:09 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s S
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 5:57 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune