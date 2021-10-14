Precinct 3 special polls tomorrow

Share











With the seven-day early voting at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe ending today, Friday, voting will shift to the Oleai and Garapan elementary schools tomorrow, Saturday, which is the day of the Special Election.

As of Wednesday, there have already been a total of 936 early voters, said Commonwealth Election Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol yesterday.

Igitol said 91 voters from San Jose and 27 from Garapan, for a total of 118, voted yesterday.

Precinct 3 has 3,613 registered voters.

Igitol said they have not encountered major challenges. “It’s been really smooth these past few days,” she said, as she encouraged Precinct 3 voters to exercise their right to vote and make it count.

Igitol anticipates good number of voters to come today, Friday, being the last day of early voting.

For Saturday’s election day, the designated polling place for Precinct 3A or San Jose voters is the Oleai Elementary School cafeteria. For Precinct 3B- 1 and 2 or Garapan voters, the designated polling venue is the Garapan Elementary School cafeteria.

Igitol said they are hoping that tabulation of votes will start at 7:15pm Saturday at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center.

She said the ban on sale or purchase of alcohol will only be during Saturday’s election day, from 7am to 7pm. Under the election law, exempted from the ban are concession stands on Managaha Island, CNMI airports, casino facilities, hotels, resorts, or golf resorts.

Corina L. Magofna of the NMI Democratic Party and Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae of the NMI Republican Party are squaring off to fill the House of Representatives Precinct 3 seat left vacant by the sudden passing of representative Ivan A. Blanco last July 23.