Mini-summit eyed for decentralizing some gov’t services

The Senate and Tinian and Rota leaderships will hold a mini-summit to discuss a proposal to decentralize certain government services to the municipal governments of Rota and Tinian.

The Decentralization Mini-Summit 2021 will be held on Nov. 9, 2021, at 10am at the Tinian Western Lodge conference room in San Jose Tinian, and on Nov. 17, 2021, at 9:30am at the Office of the Mayor’s conference hall at Antonio C. Atalig Memorial Library in Tatachog, Rota.

Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider told Saipan Tribune yesterday that the summit is an attempt to identify ways to streamline government services on Tinian and Rota that includes government-funded infrastructure projects, government financial management system with the implementation of MUNIS system, and permitting for projects and other areas where the two islands can be allowed to oversee and manage on a day-to-day basis.

The Senate president has invited Gov. Ralph DLG Torres to attend the mini-summit.

In his invitation letter Wednesday, Hofschneider said the Senate looks forward to meeting with Torres and the Rota and Tinian leadership in a unified effort to protect the economic interests of the Commonwealth.

He also invited Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig, along with Atalig’s Division directors, to participate in this discussion.

The Senate president said the Senate participated last Oct. 21min a presentation on Tinian pertaining to the economic vision of the Commonwealth and the potential impacts investors may face in the Commonwealth, in particular for the Rota and Tinian municipalities.

Saipan Tribune learned that it was Allen Perez, chief executive officer of Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan, who did the presentation during a meeting with the Tinian and Rota leaderships.

In that meeting, Hofschneider said, there was a discussion on House Bill 22-70, which the Senate is currently considering for action on its bill calendar. H.B. 22-70 is the amendment to the Qualifying Certificate law here in the CNMI.

Hofschneider said they brought the bill to Tinian and they will be bringing it to Rota to give these two municipalities an opportunity to share their concerns and to suggest possible language that will benefit both islands in terms of incentives to convince potential businesses to operate on Tinian and/or Rota.

In his invitation to Torres, Hofschneider said concerns were brought to the Senate’s attention regarding the decentralization of certain government functions to allow the municipality the opportunity to seamlessly carry out their day-to-day operations.

“It is for this reason that the Senate strongly supports this proposed initiative to continue the discussion of granting authorization to decentralize certain services to the municipal governments of Rota and Tinian,” he said.