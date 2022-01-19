COVID-19 UPDATE: 53 new cases in NMI

A total of 53 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 4,067 cases since March 26, 2020. Of the 53 cases identified on Jan. 18, 21 were identified via contact tracing, 28 via community testing, and four via travel testing.
Press Release
