COVID-19 UPDATE: Two COVID-related deaths in NMI
Tag: CHCC, CNMI, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp
The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have confirmed the CNMI’s 28th and 29th COVID-19-related deaths.
Also, CHCC reported a combined 296 new cases of COVID-19. Friday’s news release reported 139 additional individuals who’ve confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 9,404 cases since March 26, 2020.
On Thursday night, CHCC reported 157 additional cases.
As of Feb. 25, 2022, there were seven individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19: 5 vaccinated and two partially vaccinated. One of the seven is on a ventilator.