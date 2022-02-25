BREAKING NEWS: 2 joint Senate committees adopt Rules of Impeachment
Two joint Senate committees adopted today, Friday, the Rules of Impeachment for the Senate trial of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, who was impeached by the House of Representatives for alleged commission of felonies, corruption, and neglect of duty.
The Senate Standing Committee on Judiciary, Government, Law and Federal Relations, chaired by Sen. Karl R. King-Nabors (R-Tinian), and Senate Standing Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations, chaired by Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian), unanimously voted to adopt the Rules of Impeachment, with amendments.
The full Senate needs to adopt the proposed Rules of Impeachment.
More details to follow.