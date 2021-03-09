LITERARY NOOK

COVID Air and the Angel’s Share

By
|
Posted on Mar 10 2021

The Metamorphoses of COVID
 
“…the air was without splendor:
no thing maintained its shape; all were at war;
in one same body cold and hot would battle;
the damp contended with the dry, things hard
with soft, and weighty things with weightless
parts.”
—from The Metamorphoses of Ovid, a Roman poet (43 B.C.- A.D. 17).
 
I have now had my second COVID vaccine shot
yet fear continues with almost every news release
it lingers in my head whether I like it or not
still wearing a mask and distancing give no peace.
 
Coronavirus mutations enter in our blood
invisible enemies cross through airport gates
from So. Africa, Brazil, U.K. come in a flood
some more deadly than others such is our fate.
 
Scientists work constantly to stop these variants
time needed testing for strength and efficacy
data examined by CDC for usage and clearance
for length of immunity we must wait and see.
 
COVID now metamorphs across the land and sea
killing some and causing anxiety for you and me.

       
About the Angel’s Share, Devils May Care
 
20% of a barrel of whiskey is lost to evaporation of spirits
distillers call this loss of precious liquid ‘the angel’s share’
hope holds out that the distillation process has its merits 
devils and other spirits hearing about this said just not fair.
 
Those devils be damned they want a share of at least 15%
how the hell they will get it I don’t really know or care
perhaps it will come down a pipeline of pity heaven sent 
guarantee they will wolf it down in a purgatory pub chair.
 
Next the leprechauns spoke up that crafty old bunch
those Irish spirits wanted a share of spirits around 10%
to have on a daily basis when they sat down to lunch
or celebrate charms and tricks meant with good intent.
 
Duendes from the islands of Rota, Tinian, and Saipan
want 5% to mix together with tuba wine is their plan.

Joey 'Pepe Batbon' Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Joey aka Pepe Batbon is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.

Joey 'Pepe Batbon' Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

