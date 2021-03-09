‘FEMA has obligated $22.89M to the NMI for COVID-19 response efforts’

Share











The Federal Emergency Management Agency has obligated $22.89 million to the CNMI for its COVID-19 response efforts, according to FEMA Region IX external affairs officer Veronica Verde yesterday.

“FEMA has been working very hard to ensure CNMI is reimbursed as soon as possible for costs related to the pandemic and previous disaster costs,” said Verde in an email in response to Saipan Tribune’s request for clarification.

Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig earlier stated that the CNMI government has already spent $29.7 million for its COVID-19 response effort.

Verde said the difference in costs versus reimbursements to date reflect some reimbursements that are still in process and some cost-share adjustments that remain pending.

Verde emailed Saipan Tribune last week, stating that the amount ($82.3 million) in the Feb. 26 news story that quoted Atalig does not accurately reflect the disaster declaration described in the article.

Last Feb. 23, Atalig testified before the House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means that FEMA has reimbursed $10.1 million so far of the CNMI’s running balance for the COVID-19 response expenses of $82.3 million.

Atalig said that in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 alone, of the CNMI’s $10.1 million expense, they were reimbursed just $8.1 million.

But Verde said the numbers quoted ($82.3 million) are incorrect as far as dollars awarded to date for the CNMI’s COVID-19 response. “For COVID DR-4511 requested to date is $29.7 million, obligated to date is $22.899 million,” Verde said.