COVID update: 43 new cases; 1 hospitalized

By
|
Posted on Mar 30 2022
Share

As of March 28, 2022, the CNMI was down to just one person hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

Also, 43 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 11,065 cases since March 28, 2020. 

Of the 43 cases, three were identified on March 27, 2022; 12 on March 26, 2022 (one on Tinian); 23 on March 25, 2022 (one on Tinian); and five prior to March 25, 2022.

CHCC also stated that, instead of daily reports, starting with Monday’s news release, COVID-19 updates will now be reported weekly, with the next report on April 4, 2022.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified that the territory’s 343rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on March 29, 2022. The patient was an 87-year-old male, fully vaccinated with a booster, who had underlying health conditions and tested positive on March 28.

“We join the island in mourning the loss of another member in our community, and pray for his family’s strength and comfort during this tragic time,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in the JIC news release. “As we see our cases continue to fall, we must continue to recognize that this is still a deadly virus and that we must take every precaution to protect ourselves and our loved ones from exposure.”

This came even as Guam reported 59 new cases and 17 hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of the 11,065 total cases that have been identified in the CNMI so far, there have already been 10,947 recoveries; 85 active cases; and 33 COVID-19-related deaths. Of these numbers, 10,252 were identified via community testing and 813 via travel testing.

A total of 411 COVID-19 tests were conducted March 25-27, 2022:  390 via Community-Based Testing; 16 at the Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; and five at the Rota Health Center. (Saipan Tribune)
 

Saipan Tribune
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Micronesian Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With many countries now easing their COVID-19 restrictions, do you have any plan to go off-island within this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022
NMI

Taking environmental action for the community

Posted On Mar 17 2022

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 30, 2022, 6:04 AM
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 9 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:13 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune