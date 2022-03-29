COVID update: 43 new cases; 1 hospitalized

Share











As of March 28, 2022, the CNMI was down to just one person hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

Also, 43 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 11,065 cases since March 28, 2020.

Of the 43 cases, three were identified on March 27, 2022; 12 on March 26, 2022 (one on Tinian); 23 on March 25, 2022 (one on Tinian); and five prior to March 25, 2022.

CHCC also stated that, instead of daily reports, starting with Monday’s news release, COVID-19 updates will now be reported weekly, with the next report on April 4, 2022.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified that the territory’s 343rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on March 29, 2022. The patient was an 87-year-old male, fully vaccinated with a booster, who had underlying health conditions and tested positive on March 28.

“We join the island in mourning the loss of another member in our community, and pray for his family’s strength and comfort during this tragic time,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in the JIC news release. “As we see our cases continue to fall, we must continue to recognize that this is still a deadly virus and that we must take every precaution to protect ourselves and our loved ones from exposure.”

This came even as Guam reported 59 new cases and 17 hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of the 11,065 total cases that have been identified in the CNMI so far, there have already been 10,947 recoveries; 85 active cases; and 33 COVID-19-related deaths. Of these numbers, 10,252 were identified via community testing and 813 via travel testing.

A total of 411 COVID-19 tests were conducted March 25-27, 2022: 390 via Community-Based Testing; 16 at the Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; and five at the Rota Health Center. (Saipan Tribune)

