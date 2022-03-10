COVID update: 55 new cases; 5 hospitalized

By
|
Posted on Mar 11 2022
Fifty-five additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 10,284 cases since March 26, 2020.

Of the 55 cases identified on March 8, 2022, 11 were on Tinian. The vaccination statuses of these 55 cases are pending verification. 

As of March 9, 2022, there were five individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. One is unvaccinated and four are fully vaccinated.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified of two COVID-19-related fatalities.

The 336th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on March 9, 2022. The patient was a 74-year-old male, unvaccinated, who had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb.

The 337th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on March 9, 2022. The patient was a 75-year-old male, fully vaccinated without a booster, who had underlying health conditions and tested positive on March 4.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to their families and loved ones. May they find peace and healing,” said Guam Gov.r Lou Leon Guerrero. “While our community looks forward to brighter days ahead, we must continue the protective measures that have helped us progress through this pandemic. Mask up, get vaccinated, and get boosted.” 

This comes as Guam reported 123 new cases and 33 hospitalized.

Of the 10,284 cases that have been identified in the CNMI, there have been 9,963 recoveries; 291 active cases; and 30 COVID-19-related deaths.

A total of 33 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on March 8, 2022; of the eligible population, 57.5% have already received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population. 

A total of 385 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 8, 2022: 327 via Community-Based Testing; 33 at the Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; and 25 at the Rota Health Center. (Saipan Tribune)

