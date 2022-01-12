COVID UPDATE: NMI posts first MIS-C case; 53 new positives ID’d
The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have confirmed the CNMI’s first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19. The patient tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020, then reported symptoms in January 2021.
Also, 53 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from surveillance and travel testing on Jan. 11, bringing the CNMI total to 3,751 cases since March 2020.