COVID UPDATE: NMI posts first MIS-C case; 53 new positives ID’d

Posted on Jan 13 2022

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have confirmed the CNMI’s first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19. The patient tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020, then reported symptoms in January 2021.

Also, 53 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from surveillance and travel testing on Jan. 11, bringing the CNMI total to 3,751 cases since March 2020.

 

