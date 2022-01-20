CPA, airlines to meet on new way of assessing airport usage fee

Share











The Commonwealth Ports Authority is set to meet with all airlines servicing the CNMI to answer questions about the CPA’s new method of assessing airport usage fees.

According to CPA board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds, CPA sent out the fiscal year 2022 rate book to all airlines with an invitation to the meeting on Friday. During this meaning, CPA will open the floor for questions regarding CPA’s new methodology.

“The meeting will be held to provide information and answer questions on the new methodology. So this is a part of the ongoing consultation process,” she said.

Shawn Christian, Star Marianas Air president, said this is a step in the right direction, in regards to the ongoing dispute between CPA and the airlines.

“Our understanding is that CPA doesn’t intend to enforce several provisions of the law, which they indicate will then bring the new charges into a methodology that meets federal regulations. We haven’t seen anything addressed to us explaining that and we’re a bit unclear as to how an agency can selectively choose which laws it intends to enforce, but if the charges are compliant with federal regulations, then we’re at least moving in a good direction,” he said.

There has been no resolution yet to the dispute between CPA and SMA.