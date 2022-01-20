CPA, airlines to meet on new way of assessing airport usage fee

By
|
Posted on Jan 21 2022

Tag:
Share

The Commonwealth Ports Authority is set to meet with all airlines servicing the CNMI to answer questions about the CPA’s new method of assessing airport usage fees.

According to CPA board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds, CPA sent out the fiscal year 2022 rate book to all airlines with an invitation to the meeting on Friday. During this meaning, CPA will open the floor for questions regarding CPA’s new methodology.

“The meeting will be held to provide information and answer questions on the new methodology. So this is a part of the ongoing consultation process,” she said.

King-Hinds

Shawn Christian, Star Marianas Air president, said this is a step in the right direction, in regards to the ongoing dispute between CPA and the airlines.

“Our understanding is that CPA doesn’t intend to enforce several provisions of the law, which they indicate will then bring the new charges into a methodology that meets federal regulations. We haven’t seen anything addressed to us explaining that and we’re a bit unclear as to how an agency can selectively choose which laws it intends to enforce, but if the charges are compliant with federal regulations, then we’re at least moving in a good direction,” he said.

There has been no resolution yet to the dispute between CPA and SMA.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

Star Marianas
0

SMA proposes OPA to serve as mediator in dispute with CPA

Posted On Dec 27 2021
, By
0

CPA seeks Kilili’s help with US DOT, Congress

Posted On Dec 24 2021
, By
0

Tinian municipal council thanks Torres, CPA

Posted On Dec 22 2021
, By
0

CPA in process of applying for federal subsidy

Posted On Dec 21 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Based on what has been learned during the JGO hearings, was there enough evidence presented to warrant impeaching Gov. Ralph DLG Torres?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 20, 2022

Posted On Jan 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 21, 2022, 2:14 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 8 m/s NE
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:09 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune