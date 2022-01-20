Saipan son is promoted to colonel in US Army Reserve

By
|
Posted on Jan 21 2022
Col. Alejandro “Alex” Buniag Jr. (Contributed Photo)

Saipan-born-and-raised Alejandro “Alex” Buniag Jr. was recently promoted to the rank of colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve. He is currently on active duty to complete a master’s degree from the Air War College. Upon completion, he will return to Guam to resume his civilian profession.

Buniag said in an email interview that he was promoted on Jan. 13 in a ceremony that took place at the Air War College, which is headquartered at the Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama.

Col. Johnathan Kupka presided over the promotion ceremony. Buniag’s father-in-law, Jim Moore, a U.S. Air Force retiree, pinned on his eagle ranks.

Buniag said he is currently on active duty to complete Resident Senior Service College at the Air War College. Upon completion in May, he will be returning to Guam with a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies and resume his civilian profession.

Buniag said he is a full-time employee of Andersen Elementary School, which is located at the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. At the school, Buniag is an educational technologist.

Col. Alejandro “Alex” Buniag Jr. gets his eagle ranks pinned on by U.S. Air Force retiree and father-in-law Jim Moore during a promotion ceremony on Jan. 13 at the Air War College, which is headquartered at the Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. (Contributed Photo)

Buniag thanked God and his family: his parents Alejandro Buniag Sr. and Angeliate Buniag “for always pushing me toward success,” and his wife, Amanda Moore Buniag, and their children “for all their sacrifices while I answer the call to duty and for always supporting my career.”

Buniag also thanked the leaders and noncommissioned officers who provided “great mentorship” to him and his civilian employer for their “continued support.”

When asked what the promotion means to him, he said it reflects how the Army “has seen my leadership potential for greater responsibility.” Buniag added that he now moves into the category of strategic leadership, and is grateful for the opportunity to attend Resident Senior Service College at the Air War College. “All my tactical and operational experience will now be placed on the back burner, with strategic thinking at the forefront,” he added.

Buniag told Saipan Tribune that he has 22 years of service to the U.S. and is currently assigned as the Chief of Strategic Communications with the 9th Mission Support Command of the U.S. Army Reserve. This command has areas of responsibility in Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, American Samoa, Japan, and South Korea.

Buniag was born and raised on Saipan, growing up in Chalan Piao. He graduated from Grace Christian Academy in 1997.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
