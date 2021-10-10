CPA extends rent abatement to December

By
|
Posted on Oct 11 2021

Tag:
Share

The Commonwealth Ports Authority board has approved to extend its rent abatement program for all tenants at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport and all Saipan seaport tenants that rely on the tourism industry up to December.

According to CPA board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds, the board approved last week extending CPA’s COVID-19 Tenant Relief Program that would provide a 50% discount on rent for airport and seaport tenants until the end of the year.

“At the airport, everyone gets a 50% discount on rent until December. At the seaport, only businesses who rely on the tourism industry will get the discount,” she said.

King-Hinds said that CPA recognizes the struggle its tenants face with the COVID-19 pandemic taking a heavy toll on the tourism industry, which is their main source of income.

“While we see our tourists slowly coming back, we recognize that our tenants are still struggling with trying to make ends meet. The only thing that we do know about the pandemic is that we don’t know when we will get to a point where we can fully open up our borders without restrictions and not worry about the health and safety of our community,” she said.

She said the board hopes they can extend this relief further, but eventually it will become unsustainable but CPA will continue to do its best to be good partners. “We hope that this extended abatement provides them with some relief. It’s not sustainable for CPA to indefinitely continue with the discount but we understand the business impact. We want to be good partners and make every reasonable effort to help our tenants come out of this pandemic with us,” she said.

CPA started the Tenant Relief Program back in April 2020.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Senate confirms renomination of Villagomez, Tebuteb, Toves, Diaz to CPA board

Posted On Oct 11 2021
, By
0

Bench trial set for man who allegedly shattered window of CPA cop car

Posted On Oct 06 2021
, By
0

CPA employees may now avail of new self-care leave

Posted On Sep 21 2021
, By
0

CPA back to full operation

Posted On Sep 17 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support having a universal garbage collection system in the CNMI?
152 votes
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2021

Posted On Oct 11 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 7, 2021

Posted On Oct 07 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 11, 2021, 9:43 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 5:59 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune