OVR recognizes this year’s gold, silver, and bronze employers

By
|
Posted on Oct 11 2021

Tag:
Share

Office of Vocational Rehabilitation staff and representatives from its Gold, Silver, and Bronze Award employers share a photo at the end of OVR’s 2021 National Disability Employment Awareness Month Employer Recognition Ceremony at the Saipan World Resort Royal Taga Ballroom on Oct. 1. (Contributed Photo)

The CNMI Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, as part of its observance of 2021 National Disability Employment Awareness Month, honored last Oct. 1 several CNMI employers who have helped create career pathways for individuals availing of OVR’s services.

The Employer Recognition Ceremony, held at the Saipan World Resort’s Royal Taga Ballroom, recognized three tiers of employers who employ OVR consumers and helped them achieve gainful employm,ent.

OVR’s Bronze Award recognizeds businesses and agencies that have worked with OVR consumers through OVR’s Work Experience Training Program. The WET program is a three-month-long training where consumers learn basic job and work skills for four hours a day, five days a week.

Recognized as Bronze employers this year were Pepoy’s Cafe & Restaurant; Herman’s Modern Bakery; NO KA OI Termite & Pest Control; Taro Sue Corp.; Department of Lands and Natural Resources Division of Agriculture; Garapan Elementary School; CNMI Public School System Office of the Commissioner of Education; Triple J Five Star Wholesale Foods; Sun Palace Hotel; CNMI Office of the Governor; Center for Living Independently in the CNMI; CNMI Office of Vocational Rehabilitation; Department of Finance Division of Revenue and Taxation; Delta Management Corp.; Historic Preservation Office under the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs; Garapan Public Market; Kinpachi Japanese Restaurant; Dong A Corp.; and Island Cafe & Restaurant.

OVR’s Silver Award recognized businesses and agencies that have worked with OVR consumers through its On-the-Job Training program. The OJT program is a six-month-long training where consumers learn more job-specific skills for eight hours a day, five days a week.

Recognized as Silver employers this year were the Center for Living Independently in the CNMI; Taro Sue Corp.; OVR; Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.; and the CHCC Maternal & Child Health Bureau.

OVR’s Gold Award recognizes businesses and agencies that have successfully transitioned OVR consumers from both the WET and OJT programs into full-time employment or have hired these consumers directly. Recognized as Gold employers this year were Taro Sue Corp. and CHCC.

OVR executive director Arlene M. Reyes thanked OVR’s participating employers for supporting OVR, its staff, and OVR’s consumers. Reyes also expressed her gratitude to employers for recognizing the value of providing job opportunities for people with disabilities.

“We are grateful for the support and belief many of our employers have in our office, in our hardworking staff, and, most importantly, in our consumers. Because of you, our employers, we are able to successfully place our consumers in full-time employment, receive vocational training, work experience training, and on-the-job training. Today, we recognize you for believing that people with disabilities are not looked at for what they can’t do, but for what they can do,” said Reyes.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

LOCAL-NEWS_3
0

OVR starts new recognition program: Consumer/Employer of the Week

Posted On Apr 27 2021
, By
0

Torres fires OVR director Borja-Arriola

Posted On Mar 23 2021
, By
LOCAL-NEWS_1
0

OVR to temporarily stop external meetings this March through April

Posted On Mar 09 2021
, By
0

OVR helps 175 get jobs or pursue higher education

Posted On Feb 25 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support having a universal garbage collection system in the CNMI?
152 votes
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2021

Posted On Oct 11 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 7, 2021

Posted On Oct 07 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 11, 2021, 9:39 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 5:59 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune