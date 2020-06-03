IN ANTICIPATION OF JULY 15 REOPENING OF CNMI

CPA readying action plan

By
|
Posted on Jun 04 2020

Tag:
Share

Commonwealth Ports Authority board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds discusses an issue during the CPA board committees’ meeting yesterday at the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting classroom at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

In anticipation of the July 15 target date to reopen the CNMI to tourists, the Commonwealth Ports Authority is busy putting together an action plan to implement certain public health precautionary measures.

The action plan, according to CPA board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds yesterday, is not just for the safety of their employees but for the traveling public as well. That includes installing plexiglass dividers, putting in place disinfection processes that will be done regularly, and providing hand sanitizers.

Speaking during a break in a CPA board committees’ meeting yesterday at the Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting classroom at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport, King-Hinds said they will also be implementing measures to ensure that people who are coming through the airport will practice social distancing.

During the meeting itself, King-Hinds pointed out that whether or not the CNMI will be able to welcome international arrivals is still unknown to CPA at this point. “But when it does and if it does happen, CPA needs to have a plan in place and certain safeguards implemented to ensure the safety not only of the traveling public but our employees,” said King-Hinds.

CPA executive director Christopher S. Tenorio disclosed that CPA has a mitigation action plan, the draft of which they provided to board members. Tenorio said the team will do a PowerPoint presentation about the action plan during another committee meeting, probably by next week.

“We’re actually doing everything to start preparing for the flights, for the July 15 arrivals,” he said.

Right now, CPA has hired a company to install plexiglass dividers at all counters, holding room, Customs area, and at the Customs and Border Protection section of the airport, Tenorio said.

For the safety of the CPA staff, Tenorio said, they are also installing plexiglass dividers at the accounting and administration offices. He said they also hired a company to create and install markers and signages to inform arriving passengers to maintain social distancing.

“Hopefully, by next week, we [will] start putting everything up,” he said.

Tenorio also disclosed that the Federal Aviation Administration will be providing facial masks to all airports: 24,500 pieces for Saipan, 5,000 for Tinian, and 2,500 for Rota. Those facial masks will be coming in the next two weeks, he added.

According to its draft action plan, CPA aims to minimize the potential adverse health impact of COVID-19 by slowing the spread of the disease in the CNMI and at its ports and minimizing COVID-19’s impact on the CNMI economy by maintaining trust and confidence among its airport partners and the traveling public. CPA said they are dedicated to providing safe, clean, and secure airports for passengers, employees, and tenants by implementing best practices for safety and economic recovery at the airports.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Former House speaker, CPA chair Lifoifoi passes away

Posted On May 19 2020
, By
0

A look at CPA’s game plan to restart the NMI economy

Posted On May 07 2020
, By
0

CPA austerity remains in place

Posted On Apr 23 2020
, By
0

CPA board allows online meetings

Posted On Apr 23 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

June 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - June 2, 2020

Posted On Jun 02 2020

Community Briefs - May 28, 2020

Posted On May 28 2020

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 4, 2020, 1:04 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 63%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 12
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:45 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune