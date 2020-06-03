Tennis coach hits Trump’s action on civil unrest

By
|
Posted on Jun 04 2020
Share

CNMI Sports Hall of Famer Jeff Race protests U.S. President Donald Trump’s action on the civil unrest in the mainland. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Veteran CNMI national tennis coach Jeff Race joined the growing list of athletes and sports officials criticizing United States President Donald Trump’s actions against the civil unrest happening in the mainland.

“In this moment when so many people are incensed by the murder of George Floyd and a long string of such killings in America by police, Donald Trump is continuing the politics of division that he has chosen throughout his term in office,” said Race, who was at the Atkins Kroll-San Jose intersection yesterday to raise his concerns over the U.S. president’s policies, while a group of people supporting the Black Lives Matter campaign in the wake of the killing of Floyd was having a peaceful protest, too.

Floyd died on May 25 after fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed on the ground. The tragedy has sparked protests and violence throughout the U.S., while though miles away from the mainland, Saipan residents rallied behind the cause calling for justice for Floyd and joining the fight against racism.

With the civil unrest continuing in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, Trump last Monday (Tuesday on Saipan), said he was “mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, end the destruction and arson, and to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights.”

Race called the president’s words and actions “not those of an elected official, but of a dictator.”

“He ordered the U.S. military to attack its own citizens who were peaceably assembling as is their rights under the First Amendment of the Constitution. Why? So that he could look tough and walk to a church where he was unwelcome for a photo-op while holding a bible that he neither reads nor believes in. I hope that all our fellow Americans go and find a safe way to vote in November, and I really hope that Trump is not the first president in U.S. history to violate this country’s almost 250-year tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. Unfortunately I have zero confidence that that will be the case,” the CNMI Sports Hall of Famer said.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr, and several NBA players had earlier criticized Trump, while players in the German and English soccer leagues have shown support to the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

June 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - June 2, 2020

Posted On Jun 02 2020

Community Briefs - May 28, 2020

Posted On May 28 2020

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 4, 2020, 1:04 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 63%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 12
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:45 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune