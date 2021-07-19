CPA: Star Marianas’ airfare increase is ‘unacceptable’

By
|
Posted on Jul 20 2021
Share

The Commonwealth Ports Authority says Star Marianas’ recent increase in airfare from Saipan to Rota and Tinian is unacceptable for a number of reasons. Star Marianas says it is raising its prices effective Aug. 1.

According to CPA board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds, this is unacceptable because, first, Star Marianas haven’t made payments to CPA since 2015, and second, all CPA fees were waived since June up until December.

“At this time, it is unconscionable given the fact that one, you’re not paying anything. There’s a waiver on all these fees, and the fact of the matter is you’ve been increasing your rates citing the fact that CPA has been increasing rates and fees but you have not been paying. All this time, you haven’t been paying and you continue to increase your ticket prices. What’s the logic in that,” she said.

King-Hinds said since 2015, Star Marianas owes CPA around $2.3 million in enplanement fees, deplanement fees, landing fees, and various fees CPA imposes on all airline carriers doing business with CPA.

“This is the result of basically a monopoly in the industry so it’s difficult and it’s unfortunate that they’re doing this at a time when basically people are struggling. Not only at a time when people are struggling, but when you’re not paying a dime,” King-Hinds said.

The CPA chair said she expects Star Marianas to justify the increase as a result of the hike in fuel prices but all CPA fees have been waived 100%, so to CPA, an increase does not make sense.

“I anticipate Star Marianas to basically say, ‘Hey, we are increasing these fees as a result of the gas,’ which is fine but you’re not paying anything. And to top it off, all the fees are waived until December so from 2015 that you haven’t paid, and beginning June we waived all fees 100%, but you’re still increasing ticket prices. It doesn’t make sense,” she said.

According to the Star Marianas Air website, the fare for flights between Saipan and Tinian will increase to $60 from $55 while the fare for flights between Saipan and Rota will rise to $135 from $125.

The website also indicated that Star Marianas will continue to offer discounts to CNMI residents and military personnel who travel to and from Saipan and Tinian.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

$1 fee eyed to discourage use of single-use plastic bags

Posted On Jul 08 2021

NANBO incentivizes homeowners to Go Solar in its new sustainability campaign

Posted On Jul 08 2021

Researchers to conduct manta ray tagging this month 

Posted On Jul 08 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 19, 2021

Posted On Jul 19 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 13, 2021

Posted On Jul 13 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 9, 2021

Posted On Jul 09 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 20, 2021, 11:55 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:56 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune