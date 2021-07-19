Senate adopts HJR to honor US Coast Guardsmen

Share











The Senate adopted last Thursday a House joint resolution to honor and commend the U.S. Coast Guardsmen that have served the CNMI under the leadership of Adm. Karl L. Schultz, and gives particular mention to his selection of Lt. Commander Christine Torres Igisomar from the CNMI to be his military aide.

According to House Joint Resolution No. 22-7, Schultz took over on June 1, 2018, as the 26th commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, a position he currently holds to this very day.

Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) thanked and commended the U.S. Guardsmen that have served the Commonwealth, especially Schultz for his selection of Igisomar to be his military aide.

“As many of us know, Lt. Commander Christine Igisomar is a native daughter of Saipan and is the first female from the Commonwealth to rise to the rank of lieutenant commander,” Santos said.

The senator also thanked and commended the USCG for providing career opportunities to the CNMI’s youth and residents such as the five from the CNMI who have received appointments to the Coast Guard Academy Scholars Program. Pution Palacios-Camacho, Kyle San Nicolas, Noah Mesa, David Igisomar, and Seiji Gonzales completed the rigorous application process, which included a full college application, physical fitness test, and comprehensive medical exams to meet the high bar for acceptance. According to the resolution, the five will attend a college preparatory school for one year and, upon completion of that program, will automatically gain an appointment to the Coast Guard Academy Class of 2026.

In 1988, the Marine Safety Detachment Saipan was established serving under Sector Guam. To this day, the team carries out safety and security inspections on vessels and facilities, provides support for search and rescue and responds to typhoons and oil spills to keep the people of the CNMI safe and protect the seas from environmental harm.

In March 2021, Marine Safety Detachment Saipan established a memorandum of agreement with Tasi To Table and Saipan International School.

The partnership in education was formed to work together to invest in the education of the CNMI’s youth and increase awareness of the USCG, its missions and career opportunities, according to the joint resolution introduced by 18 House representatives. Only Rep. Joseph Lee Pan Guerrero (R-Saipan) was not listed as author of the resolution as he is on leave.