Crowne Plaza® Hotels and Resorts

BY THE NUMBERS*
(*as of September 2022)

Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts: Crowne Plaza hotels are everywhere the modern business traveller wants to stay for business, blended travel, and leisure holidays. For more information, visit at www.crowneplaza.com and connect through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

• 401 hotels globally (109,996 open rooms)

• 114 hotels in the global pipeline

• Global flagships hotels include:

– Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia

– Crowne Plaza Hamburg

– Crowne Plaza Paris– Republique

– Crowne Plaza Shenzhen WECC

Recent brand milestones include:

– WorkLife Room Utility Patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office

– In 2020, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport was recognized as Skytrax’s Best Airport Hotel in the World for the 6th consecutive year

New noteworthy and upcoming

properties include:  

• Crowne Plaza Nice – Grand Arenas – opened April 2021)

• Crowne Plaza Budapest – opened July 2021

• Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starba = booking from Nov. 1, 2021)

• Crowne Plaza Moscow – Park Huaming– Russia booking from Dec. 1, 2021

• Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan – opened October 22, 2022

