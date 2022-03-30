Cruz tops Expert Class on borrowed bike

Share











With his trusted steed sidelined, Ellery Cruz phoned a good friend and borrowed his bike. Little did he now that the spanking new 2022 Yamaha YZ 250F would lead him to victory in the Expert Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

The 35-year-old topped the division after going perfect on both heats to finish with 50 points. He was followed by Dave Celis with his 42 points, while Patrick Togawa completed the Top 3 with 38 points.

Cruz jokingly said borrowing the new bike probably was the reason he won the March edition of the Marianas Racing Association race.

“Unfortunately, my 2020 Yamaha YZ450F was down from practice before the race so I had to phone a friend and my good friend, Jared Lizama, did not hesitate to loan me his 2022 Yamaha YZ 250F. Maybe that’s the secret to winning,” he said in jest.

On a serious note, the Homeland Security logistics staff attributed the win to the most anti-Allen Iverson of reasons—practice.

“There is no secret to winning a race—dedication, practice, and the love of the sport all contribute! I ride to have fun, winning is just a plus, and I am grateful to have gotten a win this past Sunday,” he said.

Cruz started riding at age 15 years old in 2001 after gaining interest from watching the 3rd Annual Extreme Motorcross Championship 2000 event at the old Kan Pacific Motocross Track.

“My dad asked if I wanted to ride and I said, ‘yes!’ Started riding and fell in love with the sport. After MRA shut down in 2007/2008, I did trail rides over the years and got back into riding with the reopening of MRA in 2020 with three of my kids aged 15, 11, and 9.”

He said race conditions on Sunday were as good as you could expect—sunny with a slight drizzle and dusty. “The track was a bit challenging especially on the sand sections, one wrong move you will lose the front end or have a slide out.”

The March Expert Class champ dedicated his win to his children and the Ericco Racing Team.

“I want them to know that having fun is the goal, and with focus, practice, and a proper mindset, a win is not far. I would like to thank my wife for her patience and unending support. She’s been there with me for 18 years and still supports me living my childhood dreams in motocross! Also, I want to thank my dad, Eric Cruz, my main sponsor of Ericco Racing Team, Guy Pudney of MarPac (Team Ultra), and Oma Fejeran of Marianas Native for their support and sponsorship throughout this 2022 race season.”

In the Novice Class, Joseph Santos nipped Ethan Yumul for the checkered flag after both riders finished with 47 points. Santos, however, won the second heat to take the win. Bob Ferrer finished third with 38 points.

Bentley Koshiro won a two-horse race in the Peewee I Class after topping both heats for 50 points. Ryan Borja was the only rider in the division and collected 40 points.

In the Peewee II Class, Conan Iakopo was also perfect winning both heats for 50 points. Keenon Togawa finished second with 42 points, while Kaleb Reyes completed the Top 3 with 40 points.

Results of the Peewee ATV, Mini II, Big Boy ATV, Veterans, and Intermediate classes will be published in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune.