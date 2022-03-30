Bill seeks to appropriate $254,500 for TCGCC’s personnel, operations

Share











Rep. Patrick San Nicolas (R-Tinian) introduced Tuesday a local bill to make limited appropriations in the amount of $254,500 for the personnel and operations of the Tinian Casino Gaming Control Commission for fiscal year 2022.

Under House Local Bill 22-30, $185,706 is appropriated for the personnel and operations of the TCGCC-Commission Division and the Division of Enforcement-Administration beginning July 1, 2022, and ending on Oct. 1, 2022.

The amount of $68,794 is appropriated and carried forward to fund the personnel and operation of TCGCC Commission Division and Division of Enforcement-Administration in fiscal year 2023.

San Nicolas stated that the Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation is aware of the delegation’s obligation to enact a Tinian Local Budget for fiscal year 2022 on or before Oct. 1, 2021. However, the TALD did not receive any notice of estimated gaming revenue projection for fiscal year 2022 until March 1, 2022, San Nicolas said.

He said the Office of the Tinian Municipal Treasurer transmitted a communication dated March 1, 2022, to the TALD identifying local revenue for fiscal year 2022 in the amount of $254,500 that is available for appropriation following a payment of a casino license fee.

The lawmaker said pursuant to the law, casino licensees are required to renew their licenses upon expiration.

He said TALD finds that the identified local revenue for fiscal year 2022 is not enough to satisfy in full all the personnel and operational expenses of the TCGCC, Office of the Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan, and the Tinian Municipal Treasurer up to the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2022. Accordingly, San Nicolas said, the TALD finds that it is necessary to appropriate the identified local revenue for expenses of the Commission Division and the Division of Enforcement – Administration of the TCGCC from July 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2022.

Any remaining funds available after Sept. 30, 2022, shall be carried forward to fund the operations of the two divisions in fiscal year 2023.