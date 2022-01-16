CSC to hear terminated firefighters’ case in February

By
|
Posted on Jan 17 2022

Tag:
Share

After a prehearing conference back in October, the Civil Service Commission has officially set a date to hear the appeal filed by the nine firefighters who were terminated for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Joseph Horey, counsel to the nine terminated firefighters, told Saipan Tribune that the commission will hear his clients’ appeal on Feb. 21.

The nine firefighters are still holding out hope and awaiting the commission’s decision on their appeal following the Superior Court’s denial of their requested preliminary injunction for reinstatement.

The firefighters previously sued the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services and DFEMS Commissioner Dennis Mendiola for wrongful termination. In doing so, they also filed for a preliminary injunction asking the court to order their reinstatement.

However, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho denied their request because the court currently has no jurisdiction over the case because a Civil Service Commission appeal is pending.

“Given that the appeal at the Civil Service Commission is still pending, and the requested remedy restoring plaintiff’s employment is a remedy available through the administrative appeals process, the plaintiffs have yet to exhaust administrative remedies. Until the Civil Service Commission issues its decision, the Superior Court cannot issue a judicial remedy,” he said.

Camacho explained that before the firefighters can pursue judicial review of their case, they must first exhaust all administrative remedies, meaning they must first complete the Civil Service Commission appeal process before bringing their case to court.

“Here, the plaintiffs are awaiting a scheduled Civil Services Commission hearing, which they requested, and their appeal process is therefore not yet at Step 6. They have not yet received a Civil Services Commission decision, which would mark the completion of Step 7, and at which point they will be deemed to have exhausted administrative remedies, allowing them to bring an action for judicial review before this court. Instead, plaintiffs have skipped to Step 8 while they have not yet completed Step 6, failing to complete the intra-agency appeal process. Thus, plaintiffs’ untimely and precipitate claim before this court is in violation of the exhaustion of administrative remedies requirement,” he said.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

CSC badly needs hearing officer

Posted On May 29 2020
, By
0

Senate confirms Abraham, Maratita to CSC

Posted On Jul 22 2019
, By

CSC chair turns down re-appointment

Posted On May 11 2018
, By
0

CSC chair asks Torres to replace him

Posted On Apr 27 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Based on what has been learned during the JGO hearings, was there enough evidence presented to warrant impeaching Gov. Ralph DLG Torres?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 10, 2022

Posted On Jan 10 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 17, 2022, 9:37 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 11 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 14 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:07 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune