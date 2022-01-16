Local bill to earmark $400K repayment by Luta Mermaid is vetoed

OAG: Luta Mermaid LLC agrees to repay $400K to settle suit in 2019, but no payment has been made until now
By
|
Posted on Jan 17 2022

Tag:
Share

File photo show the M/V Luta docked at a harbor on Rota. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has vetoed a Senate local bill that seeks to earmark the $400,000 repayment by Luta Mermaid LLC and local poker fees in order to provide funds for the Rota Interisland Medical Referral patients, medical subsistence program, and Rota Municipal Scholarship.

Torres informed Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) and Rota Legislative Delegation co-chairpersons Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) and Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) last Dec. 29 about his decision to veto Senate Local Bill 22-4.

The governor said that, according to the Department of Finance and the Office of the Attorney General, although the defendants in the Luta Mermaid litigation have agreed to repay the settlement amount of $400,000, no payment has been made to the Commonwealth yet.

He said the OAG has also informed him that an order to show cause motion will be filed shortly to enforce the settlement terms in the lawsuit.

“Because this funding is not readily available and there is no additional information offered by the delegation with regard to when such payments will be made, I find the earmarking of these funds to be irresponsible at this time,” Torres said.

The CNMI government sued in 2017 the then-owners of cargo ship M/V Luta for allegedly refusing to return the $400,000 in public funds that were loaned to them for the vessel’s operations.

Torres strongly encouraged the delegation to earmark and appropriate these funds for the Rota Interisland Medical Referral patients, medical subsistence program, and the Rota Municipal scholarship as soon as they become available.

Senate Local Bill 22-04, authored by Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota), seeks to reserve the $400,000 payment by Luta Mermaid LLC in a special account for the Rota Legislative Delegation to appropriate to provide funding for the Rota Interisland Medical Referral and Rota Medical Subsistence program.

Manglona stated in the bill that the Rota Legislative Delegation Resolution 19-3 authorized the Finance secretary to make an advance payment of not more than $400,000 to Luta Mermaid LLC to finance fuel, lubrication, and the maiden voyage costs from Louisiana to Rota.

The senator said the resolution also provides that Luta Mermaid LLC agrees to a repayment plan of the $400,000 within one year.

He said that in the July 23, 2019, settlement agreement between the CNMI and Luta Mermaid LLC, a repayment plan for the $400,000 was agreed upon by all parties.

The government, through the OAG, had sued Luta Mermaid LLC and its shareholders for unjust enrichment, conversion, and other claims. In 2019, the OAG announced that it reached a settlement with Luta Mermaid LLC, which includes the entry of judgment for the full $400,000 jointly against the individual principals of M/V Luta.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Manglona dismisses lawsuit over M/V Luta

Posted On Jul 12 2018
, By

Yamamoto wants suit over ship dismissed with finality

Posted On Jun 25 2018
, By

Yamamoto may be liable for court costs, fees

Posted On Jun 08 2018
, By

Yamamoto says he should not be penalized for ending his lawsuit

Posted On May 29 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Based on what has been learned during the JGO hearings, was there enough evidence presented to warrant impeaching Gov. Ralph DLG Torres?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 10, 2022

Posted On Jan 10 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 17, 2022, 9:37 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 11 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 14 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:07 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune