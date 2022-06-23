CUC ADVISORIES

Share











Scheduled power service interruption on June 28

There will be a scheduled power service interruption on June 28, 2022, as the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. continues its ongoing systems maintenance.

– Time: 6am to 10am

– Area(s) affected: Garapan (Plumeria Steakhouse, Grandvrio Resort, Joeten Hafadai Shopping Center Building, ABC Store, Serenti Hotel, Cha Café & Bistro, American Pizza & Grill, Paris Croissant & Café, Panda House Waffles, New Shin Restaurant and ARC Building)

• Momentary power service interruption time: 6am to 6:30am and 9:30am to 10am

– Area(s) affected: Garapan Beach Road. See areas with green highlights on map.

• Purpose: To re-install overhear primary conductors and conductor jumpers for the two airbrake switches.

• Circuit: Feeder 2

• Water well(s) affected: None

• Wastewater facility affected: 54 Lift Station, however, no areas will be affected.

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates. (PR)

Scheduled water service interruption on June 28

There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 8:30am to 2pm for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers along Chalan Tun Herman P. Sablan on Beach Road from the Koblerville Mobil gas Station north to the entrance of Afetnas Road in San Antonio.

The scheduled water service interruption is to allow CUC water operators to repair a 2-inch main service lateral leak located across the Pacific Islands Club in San Antonio. Water service to the affected areas will resume soon after.

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates. (PR)