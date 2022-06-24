BREAKING NEWS: Colin wins singles gold

The CNMI’s Colin Sinclair won the gold medal in the men’s singles of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022. He beat Papua New Guinea’s Matthew Stubbings, 6-0,6-1, in the finals this morning at the American Memorial Park tennis court. More details to follow.
