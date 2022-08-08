CUC ADVISORIES – August 9, 2022

Power service interruptions on Aug. 9 and 10

There will be scheduled power service interruptions on Aug. 9 and 10, 2022, as the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. continues its ongoing system maintenance.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2022
• Time: 9am to 1pm
• Area(s) affected: Capitol Hill (Ascencion Dr., Guguan Drive, Mednilla Av., Acho St., Ascencion Ct., Anatahan Dr., Tano Ct., Pajaron Lp., Managaha Pl., Farallon P1.). Wireless (Chalan Savana, Schap Faluw P1., Agrigan Ln.. Punta Ln., Marianas Ln., Kantit Ln., & Sariguan Dr.).
• Purpose: To replace two burnt primary power poles along Capitol Hill Road.
• Circuit: Feeder 4
• Water well(s) affected: None
• Wastewater facility affected: None

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2022
• Time: 8:30am to 12:30pm
• Area(s) Affected: San Vicente (Nativo Dr., Kalahi Ln., Lupok Way, Abaniku Ln., Ankla P1., Kommat Way, & Lamasa P1.).
• Purpose: To perform line clearing work along Kommat Way in San Vicente.
• Circuit: Kiya 1
• Water well(s) affected: None
• Wastewater facility affected: None
CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates f https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/).

Water service interruption in Gualo Rai on Aug. 11

There will be a scheduled water service interruption for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers in the areas of Gualo Rai (MacArthur Drive, Gualo Rai Road, Historia Earhart Drive, Isley Place, Rai Drive and Espana Street) on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 8:30am to 4pm.

The scheduled water interruption is due to a possible 6-inch mainline leak located on MacArthur drive near the Gualo Rai reservoirs. Customers should expect restoration of water services soon after the repairs.

CUC appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding as we continue to provide reliable service to the people of the CNMI.

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.corn/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

