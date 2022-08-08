Tina and Leila release unique video tribute

By
|
Posted on Aug 09 2022
Share

Rep. Christina “Tina” Sablan and Rep. Leila Fleming Staffler

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Christina “Tina” Sablan and her running mate, Rep. Leila Fleming Staffler, have released a campaign video with a different twist. The video features the Northern Marianas Democratic Party candidates singing the Commonwealth’s official anthem, “Gi Talo Gi Halom Tasi” and “Satil Matawal Pacifico” against the backdrop of beautiful scenes of Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and the Northern Islands. Wearing traditional mestiza dresses, Sablan and Staffler sing the anthem a capella.

“This music video is our tribute to the people and islands of the Marianas—to our traditions, our history, and our future,” said Sablan. “Leila and I are running for governor and lieutenant governor because we love the Marianas, and we know we can help make it a better place for everyone.”

“A lot of love went into making this video,” added Staffler. “We wanted to remind people of how blessed we are to call the Marianas our home. We think that’s something we can all agree on, regardless of politics.”

While filming for another video, the candidates discovered by chance that they both like to sing and that they harmonize well together. They also both share a special fondness for the CNMI anthem.

“Everyone who knows me knows the anthem is my favorite song,” said Staffler.

Sablan said she used to sing the anthem whenever she felt homesick, while living away for school. “Singing it helped me feel connected to the islands and my family, despite the distance.”

The CNMI anthem is uniquely comprised of two versions, Chamorro (“Gi Talo Gi Halom Tasi”) and Carolinian (“Satil Matawal Pacifico”). According to the NMI Humanities Council, the Chamorro lyrics are believed to have been composed sometime after World War II, by brothers Jose and Joaquin Pangelinan. The Carolinian lyrics were written by David Kapileo Peter “Taulamwaar” with help from David Marciano, just before the signing of the Covenant with the United States. The songs were adopted as the official CNMI anthem on Oct. 3, 1996, with the enactment of Public Law 10-28.

To view the music video, go to the Sablan-Staffler YouTube channel, Facebook, or Instagram (@sablanstaffler), or visit www.sablanstaffler.com. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

How do you prefer to read the Saipan Tribune?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 2, 2022

Posted On Aug 02 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS -August 1, 2022

Posted On Aug 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 9, 2022, 6:08 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:01 AM
sunset: 6:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune