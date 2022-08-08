Tina and Leila release unique video tribute

Share











Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Christina “Tina” Sablan and her running mate, Rep. Leila Fleming Staffler, have released a campaign video with a different twist. The video features the Northern Marianas Democratic Party candidates singing the Commonwealth’s official anthem, “Gi Talo Gi Halom Tasi” and “Satil Matawal Pacifico” against the backdrop of beautiful scenes of Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and the Northern Islands. Wearing traditional mestiza dresses, Sablan and Staffler sing the anthem a capella.

“This music video is our tribute to the people and islands of the Marianas—to our traditions, our history, and our future,” said Sablan. “Leila and I are running for governor and lieutenant governor because we love the Marianas, and we know we can help make it a better place for everyone.”

“A lot of love went into making this video,” added Staffler. “We wanted to remind people of how blessed we are to call the Marianas our home. We think that’s something we can all agree on, regardless of politics.”

While filming for another video, the candidates discovered by chance that they both like to sing and that they harmonize well together. They also both share a special fondness for the CNMI anthem.

“Everyone who knows me knows the anthem is my favorite song,” said Staffler.

Sablan said she used to sing the anthem whenever she felt homesick, while living away for school. “Singing it helped me feel connected to the islands and my family, despite the distance.”

The CNMI anthem is uniquely comprised of two versions, Chamorro (“Gi Talo Gi Halom Tasi”) and Carolinian (“Satil Matawal Pacifico”). According to the NMI Humanities Council, the Chamorro lyrics are believed to have been composed sometime after World War II, by brothers Jose and Joaquin Pangelinan. The Carolinian lyrics were written by David Kapileo Peter “Taulamwaar” with help from David Marciano, just before the signing of the Covenant with the United States. The songs were adopted as the official CNMI anthem on Oct. 3, 1996, with the enactment of Public Law 10-28.

To view the music video, go to the Sablan-Staffler YouTube channel, Facebook, or Instagram (@sablanstaffler), or visit www.sablanstaffler.com.