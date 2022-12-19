CUC ADVISORIES – December 20, 2022

Share











Emergency water service interruption in As Terlaje, Chalan Laulau, portion of Gualo Rai and south Garapan

There is an emergency water service interruption in effect since yesterday afternoon for customers in the following areas: As Terlaje, Chalan Laulau Middle Road and Beach Road, a portion of Gualo Rai on Middle Road, and south of Garapan on Beach Road from the Horiguchi Building to the new Bank of Saipan.

The emergency water outage is due to the isolation of a 16-inch waterline leak identified early yesterday morning on Chalan Msgr. Guerrero in front of the Chalan Kiya Mobil Gas Station. Water operators will be performing the main line leak repair and anticipate completing the repairs by today, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at 6am. Water services to the affected areas will resume thereafter.

For the safety of the men and women on the job site, motorists are advised to take alternative routes or proceed with caution as a portion of the eastbound lane will be closed during the emergency leak repair.

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Call Center (664-4282) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates. (PR)

Emergency water service interruption in parts of Kannat Tabla and entire Chalan Kiya

There is an emergency water service interruption for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers in the following areas: portions of Kannat Tabla and the entire Chalan Kiya starting yesterday, Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:30pm until today, Dec. 20, 2022, at 6am.

This is due to a booster pump failure at the As Terlaje water tank, which has resulted to the low water level at the Kannat Tabla tank. The replacement of the booster pump is ongoing and anticipated to be completed at 5pm yesterday; however, water services to the affected areas will resume today, Dec. 20, 2022, at 6am to allow the water tank to fill.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.comlCommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)